Alleged thief placed on moving motorbike; other riders flog him as they parade him (video)

It is unclear which part of Ghana the extrajudicial incident happened and what exactly the victim was accused of stealing. What was also not clear in the video was where the victim was being taken to and what became of him eventually.

He could be seen in the footage screaming and struggling while rubbing his hands all over his body in a bid to reduce the pain while his attackers gleefully flogged him. The attackers surrounded him with many moving motorcycles in such a way that there was no way he could escape.

Petty thievery and armed robbery incidents have been on the increase lately. Some people attribute the rise in crime to the worsening economic crisis that the country has been grappling with, which has made life difficult for most young people.

Some Ghanaian Twitter users have been reacting to the video differently.

“I said it. If you're a thief please don't get caught na the way the economy make hot nu people would find ways to vent out their anger....,” @Meme_Lord_K1 wrote.