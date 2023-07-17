ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Alleged thief placed on moving motorbike; other riders flog him as they parade him (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A trending video shows a young man alleged to be a thief being given a ride on a motorbike through town while a convoy of other riders and pillion riders wielding canes follow and flog him from left, right, and centre.

Alleged thief placed on a moving motorbike; other riders flog him as they parade him
Alleged thief placed on a moving motorbike; other riders flog him as they parade him

The footage was shared on Twitter by @Wel_Beckk on Monday, July 17, and it has sparked reactions among his followers.

Recommended articles

It is unclear which part of Ghana the extrajudicial incident happened and what exactly the victim was accused of stealing. What was also not clear in the video was where the victim was being taken to and what became of him eventually.

He could be seen in the footage screaming and struggling while rubbing his hands all over his body in a bid to reduce the pain while his attackers gleefully flogged him. The attackers surrounded him with many moving motorcycles in such a way that there was no way he could escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petty thievery and armed robbery incidents have been on the increase lately. Some people attribute the rise in crime to the worsening economic crisis that the country has been grappling with, which has made life difficult for most young people.

Some Ghanaian Twitter users have been reacting to the video differently.

“I said it. If you're a thief please don't get caught na the way the economy make hot nu people would find ways to vent out their anger....,” @Meme_Lord_K1 wrote.

Meanwhile, some people have endorsed the treatment meted out to the alleged thief, saying it served him right.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Sack IGP Dampare; he’ll not allow rigging 2024 election – Police Commissioner tells NPP man

Angry pastor walks out, refuses to bless marriage because groom entered Canada illegally

Angry pastor walks out, refuses to bless marriage as groom entered Canada illegally (video)

File photo: Rape victim

3 boys, ages 17, rape girl, 16, in church's toilet at all-night service, share video online

Man electrocuted to death while destroying transformer

Man electrocuted to death while destroying transformer