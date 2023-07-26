Ananse story – Bridget Otoo rubbishes Adom-Otchere’s account about Dapaah’s stolen cash

According to Adom-Otchere, information available to him indicated that not all the stolen money belonged to Dapaah and her husband as has been widely reported since the scandal broke out.

“The US$800,000 was reported to the police and described to belong to Cecilia Dapaah’s brother… as is on the charge sheet. This 800,000 dollars is controversial because it doesn’t belong to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.

“According to what Cecilia Dapaah wrote to the police which is what is in the charge sheet right now as I am speaking to you, and it was written months ago. It is for her brother who died months ago at the age of 60,” Adom-Otchere said on Metro TV.

His narrative has not sat well with many people, and it has stirred reactions, with some people alleging that he was clandestinely trying to absolve the ex-minister of wrongdoing even before ongoing investigations are concluded.

Bridget Otoo, not caring that they both work at the same TV station, joined in the fray to poke holes in the account of Adom-Otchere, saying it doesn’t add up.

“The man gave the money to the mum, he died shortly after, mum calls Cecilia, to come and pick the cash to Accra and mum too dies. Maame Domino’s Ananse story. Pempena Nanaaaaaa,” she wrote on Twitter with laughter emojis.

There has been a public uproar over revelations in court documents that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house, which were stolen by her domestic staff, who were subsequently arrested and put before a court.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged culprits, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30 had stolen the monies between July and October 2022. They have since been granted bail to reappear in court on Wednesday, August 2.

