ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Ananse story – Bridget Otoo rubbishes Adom-Otchere’s account about Dapaah’s stolen cash

Andreas Kamasah

Bridget Otoo has referred to Paul Adom-Otchere’s account about Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen money as a cock-and-bull story that is unconvincing.

Ananse story – Bridget Otoo rubbishes Adom-Otchere’s account about Dapaah’s stolen cash
Ananse story – Bridget Otoo rubbishes Adom-Otchere’s account about Dapaah’s stolen cash

The media personality with Metro TV took to Twitter to react to the Tuesday, July 25 edition of her colleague’s Good Evening Ghana Show, where he tried to water down the scandal that has hit the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

Recommended articles

According to Adom-Otchere, information available to him indicated that not all the stolen money belonged to Dapaah and her husband as has been widely reported since the scandal broke out.

“The US$800,000 was reported to the police and described to belong to Cecilia Dapaah’s brother… as is on the charge sheet. This 800,000 dollars is controversial because it doesn’t belong to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.

“According to what Cecilia Dapaah wrote to the police which is what is in the charge sheet right now as I am speaking to you, and it was written months ago. It is for her brother who died months ago at the age of 60,” Adom-Otchere said on Metro TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

His narrative has not sat well with many people, and it has stirred reactions, with some people alleging that he was clandestinely trying to absolve the ex-minister of wrongdoing even before ongoing investigations are concluded.

Bridget Otoo, not caring that they both work at the same TV station, joined in the fray to poke holes in the account of Adom-Otchere, saying it doesn’t add up.

“The man gave the money to the mum, he died shortly after, mum calls Cecilia, to come and pick the cash to Accra and mum too dies. Maame Domino’s Ananse story. Pempena Nanaaaaaa,” she wrote on Twitter with laughter emojis.

There has been a public uproar over revelations in court documents that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house, which were stolen by her domestic staff, who were subsequently arrested and put before a court.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged culprits, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30 had stolen the monies between July and October 2022. They have since been granted bail to reappear in court on Wednesday, August 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the brouhaha, with calls for her prosecution, the Office of the Special Prosecutor arrested Dapaah on Monday and subjected her to hours of questioning bothering on alleged corruption, after which her private residence at Abelenkpe and her official residence at Cantonments were searched before she was granted bail.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Watch how inhabitants of a house in Bortianor enter and exit using 2 ladders

Watch how inhabitants of a house in Bortianor enter and exit using ladders [Video]

Driver sentenced to 2 years imprisonment after insulting pastor in church

Driver jailed 2 years for insulting pastor in church, hiding his car (video)

Niyindeba Janvier and his wife, Nyirantezimana Domitila

She rejected me many times – Husband of woman with skin condition tells love story (video)

File photo: Penis-size-banana-picture

Penis stops growing at age 21, no medicine, exercise can make it bigger or longer – Doctor