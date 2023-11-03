Angry Asantehene blasts Subchief publicly for double sale of land (video)

The chief, who appeared with an entourage, was interrogated harshly outside of the regular royal court session at Otumfuo's Palace after being hauled there by one of the two victims, the initial buyer of the land in question.

The accused chief admitted to selling the piece of land to two different people.

“If you sell land and make a reentry but fail to inform the first owner, why allow someone else on the same parcel?

“Now the matter is being thrashed, what are you insinuating? That you are wiser than everyone else? Is someone not on the land?” the Asantehene asked the subchief. “If you misbehave, I will destool you immediately.”

It is reported that the matter in question had been brought before the Manhyia in 2014. The victim of the double land sale went to court later because the chief had refused to follow the conclusion of the Palace arbitration.

However, the chief denied that the matter was ever arbitrated at Manhyia when he was summoned by the courts.