Angry father machetes 14-year-old son on head, sentenced with no option of fine

News Agency Of Nigeria

The father physically assaulted his 14-year-old son with a matchet on his head and his finger, which caused him permanent injury.

The convict, whose house address was not provided, was arraigned on a two-count charge of physical assault and intimidation, to which he pleaded guilty.

The Magistrate, Adeniji Akiode, who summarily tried and found Ogunleye guilty of the charges, sentenced him to three years imprisonment without an option of fine. Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ejezie Cynthia, told the court that the convict committed the offences sometime in 2022 at Owode, Ota.

Ejezie said that Kazeem physically assaulted his 14-year-old son with a matchet on his head and his finger, which caused him permanent injury. He further told the court that the convict also intimidated and abandoned his other 12-year-old son.

The prosecutor said that the convict was apprehended by some human rights activists who brought him to Sango-Ota Police Station. According to him, the offences contravene Sections 4(1) and 20(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Laws of Ogun, 2017.

