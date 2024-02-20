Begoro chief escapes destoolment over Mahama endorsement as petition is dismissed

According to the petition, during a campaign event attended by John Mahama, the Ankobeahene purported to represent Nananom and the people of Begoro, making statements in favour of the NDC flagbearer. These statements allegedly included endorsements of John Mahama as the next President of Ghana, advocating for the NDC’s 24-hour economic policies, and urging vigilance against alleged vote rigging by the current government.

Among the reliefs sought by the petitioners were an order of destoolment, nullification of the Ankobeahene’s conduct, a public recantation of the alleged comments, an apology to the petitioners and the people of Begoro, and punitive customary sanctions if found liable.

In response, Baffuor Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, through his counsel Isaac M. Larbi, ESQ, filed a motion to set aside the petition, citing jurisdictional issues and questioning the capacity of the petitioners. The affidavit in support of the motion argues that the petitioners lack the capacity to initiate destoolment proceedings, as they are not recognized kingmakers within his family. Furthermore, it contends that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Judicial Committee, as per legal stipulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I object to the issuance of the petition on grounds that the petitioners lack the capacity to institute the instant petition as they are not kingmakers within my family to qualify them to institute destoolment proceedings against me," said Ankobeahene's counsel. He continued, stating that "the Council lacks jurisdiction to determine the matter before it as this is a matter of destoolment which ought to be before the Judicial Committee in accordance with law."