According to him, he has run out of restraint to accommodate his mother’s nagging, and that life in an orphanage would be more enjoyable.
10-year-old boy rebuked for not doing homework goes to police, asks to be put in orphanage
Fed up with his mother’s reprimands over his failure to do his homework, a 10-year-old boy angrily fled his parents’ home, stormed a police station angrily, asking to be placed in an orphanage.
Recommended articles
CCTV footage of the boy making his way into the Huixing Police Station in the Yubei district of China’s Chongqing Municipality has been making the rounds on the Asian country’s online space.
“My mom scolded me every day for not doing my homework and left the house. She just nags me to study every day. I’d rather go to an orphanage,” odditycentral.com quotes the angry youngster as saying to the law enforcement officers.
The police officers persuaded him to give his parents’ contact number and he did, so they phoned his mother, and she confirmed scolding her son over his failure to fulfil his overdue homework. She added that she was shocked that the little boy reacted to her rebuke so angrily to the extent of wanting to live in an orphanage.
His father was called to pick him up after persuasions upon persuasions to make him understand that he will better off him his parents’ house while they are alive.
The development has triggered interesting reactions, with some people saying the boy’s conduct mirrors a generation of lazy children, while others applauded the police for how they managed to restore peace in the family.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh