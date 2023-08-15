ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

10-year-old boy rebuked for not doing homework goes to police, asks to be put in orphanage

Andreas Kamasah

Fed up with his mother’s reprimands over his failure to do his homework, a 10-year-old boy angrily fled his parents’ home, stormed a police station angrily, asking to be placed in an orphanage.

Unrelated photo of sad-depressed-young-black-boy
Unrelated photo of sad-depressed-young-black-boy

According to him, he has run out of restraint to accommodate his mother’s nagging, and that life in an orphanage would be more enjoyable.

Recommended articles

CCTV footage of the boy making his way into the Huixing Police Station in the Yubei district of China’s Chongqing Municipality has been making the rounds on the Asian country’s online space.

“My mom scolded me every day for not doing my homework and left the house. She just nags me to study every day. I’d rather go to an orphanage,” odditycentral.com quotes the angry youngster as saying to the law enforcement officers.

The police officers persuaded him to give his parents’ contact number and he did, so they phoned his mother, and she confirmed scolding her son over his failure to fulfil his overdue homework. She added that she was shocked that the little boy reacted to her rebuke so angrily to the extent of wanting to live in an orphanage.

ADVERTISEMENT

His father was called to pick him up after persuasions upon persuasions to make him understand that he will better off him his parents’ house while they are alive.

The development has triggered interesting reactions, with some people saying the boy’s conduct mirrors a generation of lazy children, while others applauded the police for how they managed to restore peace in the family.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man angrily divorces all 3 wives the same day, gives reasons, vows never to marry again

Man angrily divorces all 3 wives the same day, gives reasons, vows never to marry again (video)

‘I’m the happiest man alive' – Man with 8 wives, 50+ children who can't pay school fees

‘I’m the happiest man alive' – Man with 8 wives, 50+ children who can't pay school fees (video)

Man refuses to refund after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Man refuses to return money after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men. [canadianlegalsystem]

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men