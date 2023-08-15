10-year-old boy rebuked for not doing homework goes to police, asks to be put in orphanage

CCTV footage of the boy making his way into the Huixing Police Station in the Yubei district of China’s Chongqing Municipality has been making the rounds on the Asian country’s online space.

“My mom scolded me every day for not doing my homework and left the house. She just nags me to study every day. I’d rather go to an orphanage,” odditycentral.com quotes the angry youngster as saying to the law enforcement officers.

The police officers persuaded him to give his parents’ contact number and he did, so they phoned his mother, and she confirmed scolding her son over his failure to fulfil his overdue homework. She added that she was shocked that the little boy reacted to her rebuke so angrily to the extent of wanting to live in an orphanage.

His father was called to pick him up after persuasions upon persuasions to make him understand that he will better off him his parents’ house while they are alive.