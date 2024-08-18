ADVERTISEMENT
Bride and groom survive serious car crash on wedding day in Techiman

Sammy Danso Eghan

On what was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives, a bride and groom in Techiman experienced a dramatic twist of fate. As they were on their way to their wedding, their car was involved in a serious accident.

Bridal Party Car Crash

Despite the severity of the crash, both the bride and groom miraculously survived, turning what could have been a tragic day into one of gratitude and resilience.

The couple, dressed in their wedding attire, were traveling with their bridal party when their vehicle collided with truck. The impact was severe, causing significant damage to the vehicle of the bridal party.

Witnesses indicate that a motor tricycle crossed the vehicle causing it to collide with the truck. However, amidst the chaos, there was a sense of relief as it became clear that both had survived the crash.

The incident has garnered reaction from social media with people expressing surprise.

@rache16348 tweeted, “Esian asem b3n koraa ni 😩😩”.

@passion_nova replied, “Asem ooo we thank God for their life”.

@kazmas42 also commented, “Did you hear what the woman said at the ending of the video, the aboboyaa rider!!!”

Sammy Danso Eghan

