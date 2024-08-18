Bride and groom survive serious car crash on wedding day in Techiman

The couple, dressed in their wedding attire, were traveling with their bridal party when their vehicle collided with truck. The impact was severe, causing significant damage to the vehicle of the bridal party.

Witnesses indicate that a motor tricycle crossed the vehicle causing it to collide with the truck. However, amidst the chaos, there was a sense of relief as it became clear that both had survived the crash.

The incident has garnered reaction from social media with people expressing surprise.

@rache16348 tweeted, “Esian asem b3n koraa ni 😩😩”.

@passion_nova replied, “Asem ooo we thank God for their life”.

@kazmas42 also commented, “Did you hear what the woman said at the ending of the video, the aboboyaa rider!!!”

Meanwhile, Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), David Osafo Adonteng, has revealed that about 2,000 people had so far died through road accidents since the beginning of the year.

He disclosed this in an address read on his behalf at the launch of this year’s Driver’s Challenge in Accra on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Out of the number death recorded, 75 percent are males and 25 percent are females and on average, eight persons die daily in the country through road accidents.