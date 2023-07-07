Carpenter sentenced to 4 years imprisonment for biting off commercial driver’s right ear

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah after listening to his reason, convicted Senyo on his plea.

“Inspector Eric Ransford Abban, the prosecutor, said the complainant, Anku Stephen, resides at Addoteiman. The accused person also lived in the same area.

“The prosecution said on May 7, 2023, at about 2000 hours, the complainant and his girlfriend sat under a tree, near Senyo’s wooden structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It said whilst sitting there, Senyo quizzed the complainant and his girlfriend as to whether they were looking for him.

“The prosecution said the complainant replied in the negative.

“Senyo then asked the complainant and his girlfriend to leave the place, or he (Senyo) would report to his father that he (the complainant) was a thief.

“This, the prosecution said, led to a confrontation between Senyo and the complainant.

“Senyo then broke off a branch of the tree and swiped the complainant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The prosecution said in the ensuing scuffle, the complainant and Senyo both fell on the ground and Senyo sustained injuries on his cheeks.

“It said Senyo held the complainant’s head and bit off his right ear.

“The prosecution said police investigation revealed that Senyo bit off the complainant’s ear because ‘he was sitting close to his wooden structure,'” GNA reports.