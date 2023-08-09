Court remands physically challenged barber for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

The prosecution led by Inspector Nicodemus Yorke said the offence violates section 101 (2) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

He pleaded with Judge Anthony Aduku-Aidoo, the presiding judge to remand the suspect, saying an investigation was still underway into the alleged crime, which the court granted. He argued that the police needed more time to carefully examine the evidence and circumstances surrounding the alleged crime.

Razack is expected to make his next reappearance before the court on the 15th of August.

His involvement has left people in his neighbourhood in a state of shock as he is said to be a respected Muasin (someone who calls for prayers).

In other news, a 21-year-old fetish priest who doubles as a taxi driver was found brutally killed by unknown assailants at Saltpond in the Central Region.

The deceased’s lifeless body was discovered next to a trash dump in the Saltpond Anglican Basic School area in the Mfantsiman Municipality.

Identified only as Michael, some eyewitnesses suspect he might have been killed due to his alleged stealing activities for which he had been on the radar of many people in the area.

“We found out this morning that an individual has been killed around the Saltpond Anglican Basic School area. His stealing activities in the community where he stays got him a lot of enemies. He also practices as a fetish priest and did a lot of magic. At one point, he stole someone’s mobile phone and left for Accra. But he came back later to the area and went to Saltpond Zongo to steal.

“He was on the radar of the people of that area who threatened to kill him anytime they see him. We woke up in the morning to see his lifeless body close to the refuse dump. His head had been slashed with a sharp object, and other parts of his body were badly damaged. For now, we can’t tell if he really went to steal or not but he hasn’t got a good name in the community,” citinewsroom.com quotes one eyewitness as saying.