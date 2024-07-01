Decomposed bodies of two boys found in Tamale, ritual killing suspected

"They went missing on the 22nd, so on the 25th, we reported the case to the police," Alhaji Hafiz stated.

According to Alhaji Hafiz, some residents informed the area chief that the boys were last seen near Mallam Madaha's residence. In response, the chief summoned Mallam Madaha to the GumaNaa palace for questioning.

"Some of the residents said they saw the children around his house before they went missing, so the chief invited him to the palace," he explained.

Both Mallam Madaha and his wife denied any involvement in the crime. However, their denials did little to calm the agitated residents. In response to the escalating tension, the chief requested police intervention, and Mallam Madaha was escorted to the police station.

"The chief called in the police, who came and took him to the police station. However, my people heard him granting interviews this evening around 4, which triggered more agitation," Alhaji Hafiz added.

Subsequently, a search was conducted, leading to the grim discovery of the two bodies in a car behind Mallam Madaha's house. The discovery sparked outrage among the residents, resulting in the burning and vandalising of Mallam Madaha's property.

In light of these events, the assemblyman has called on the police to ensure justice is served for the innocent boys.

"We are calling for justice for the boys. We don't want what happened to the Takoradi girls to repeat here. We don't care who the person is, whether an opinion leader, political head, or whatever. What we want is justice," he asserted.

