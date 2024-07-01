ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Decomposed bodies of two boys found in Tamale, ritual killing suspected

Gideon Nicholas Day

The decomposed bodies of two children have been discovered in Kakpayili, a community within the Tamale metropolis in the Northern Region. The tragic discovery has left residents in shock, with many suspecting that the boys were murdered for ritual purposes. The bodies were found abandoned in a vehicle behind the house of Mallam Madaha, a local resident.

Two Young Boys Found Dead, Suspected Ritual Killing
Two Young Boys Found Dead, Suspected Ritual Killing

Hafiz Andani, the Assemblyman for the Kakpayili Electoral area, reported that the two three-year-old boys went missing last Saturday. Despite a thorough search by the community, the children could not be found, prompting a formal complaint to the police two days later.

Recommended articles

"They went missing on the 22nd, so on the 25th, we reported the case to the police," Alhaji Hafiz stated.

According to Alhaji Hafiz, some residents informed the area chief that the boys were last seen near Mallam Madaha's residence. In response, the chief summoned Mallam Madaha to the GumaNaa palace for questioning.

"Some of the residents said they saw the children around his house before they went missing, so the chief invited him to the palace," he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Mallam Madaha and his wife denied any involvement in the crime. However, their denials did little to calm the agitated residents. In response to the escalating tension, the chief requested police intervention, and Mallam Madaha was escorted to the police station.

"The chief called in the police, who came and took him to the police station. However, my people heard him granting interviews this evening around 4, which triggered more agitation," Alhaji Hafiz added.

Subsequently, a search was conducted, leading to the grim discovery of the two bodies in a car behind Mallam Madaha's house. The discovery sparked outrage among the residents, resulting in the burning and vandalising of Mallam Madaha's property.

In light of these events, the assemblyman has called on the police to ensure justice is served for the innocent boys.

"We are calling for justice for the boys. We don't want what happened to the Takoradi girls to repeat here. We don't care who the person is, whether an opinion leader, political head, or whatever. What we want is justice," he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community remains in mourning, demanding answers and accountability in the wake of this devastating tragedy.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Driver bags life sentence for kidnapping, sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

Driver bags life sentence for kidnapping, sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

University of Ghana

UG: Limann hall tutor and students caught in GH₵106,800 room allocation scam

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in his office

Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024

President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the launch of the 2024 population census results

Museveni happy to have rejected birth control, as population hits 45.9million