ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Decomposed body of missing Girls found without head and other body parts

Gideon Nicholas Day

Nigerian police have discovered the decomposed body of a young woman without a head, hands, or legs, believed to be one of the two girls who went missing over a month ago.

Decomposed body of missing Girls found without head and other body parts
Decomposed body of missing Girls found without head and other body parts

The victims, identified as Celine Ndudim from Nigeria and Afiba Tandoh from Ghana, vanished after visiting Andrew Amaechi, a self-proclaimed businessman they had met on Facebook. The girls were last seen at Amaechi's residence in Abia State.

Recommended articles

A disturbing video revealed that a curtain, identical to one found in Amaechi's house, was used to cover the body found in the bush. This curtain served as a critical piece of evidence linking Amaechi to the gruesome discovery.

The victims, identified as Celine Ndudim from Nigeria and Afiba Tandoh from Ghana,
The victims, identified as Celine Ndudim from Nigeria and Afiba Tandoh from Ghana, Pulse Ghana

The decomposed body was discovered on Monday, June 3, 2024, by a police team investigating the girls' disappearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian activist Harrison Gwamnishu, who has been closely following the case, confirmed the news on social media.

He noted that some parts of the body were removed, and the remaining parts were wrapped in the curtain.

Andrew Amaechi was arrested in connection with the case. However, he reportedly died during an attempted escape while being transported from Abia State to Abuja.

Andrew Amaechi
Andrew Amaechi Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover the full details of this tragic and horrifying case.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man buried alive in quarry collapse while winning sand

Man buried alive in quarry collapse while winning sand

KNUST students and JHS leaver arrested for alleged sexual extortion

KNUST students and JHS leaver arrested for alleged sexual extortion

Nsawam Govt Hospital

Nsawam Gov't Hospital: Huge leakage during rainfall causes relocation of patients

File photo: Armed robbers

Dramatic daylight robbery and gun battle with police at Spintex sparks reactions