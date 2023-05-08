EPA to close down churches that don’t have permit to operate

According to him, some churches have the required permits to operate in authorized areas, but they have failed to renew them.

“Some [Churches] have applied for permits, others have not, so we are regularising those who have not. The challenge we have is that most of these churches, they establish before they apply for regularisation.

“But you are supposed to apply, after the application, we check and see if the place is conducive enough for such a facility,” citinewsroom.com quotes Lomotey as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the impending exercise would address complaints of some residents of excessive noise by churches in unauthorized locations, especially at night.

The permissible ambient noise set by the Ghana Standards Authority and the EPA for residential areas requires that noise levels should not be above 55 decibels (dB) during the day and 48dB at night.