Father slaughters 26-year-old son with machete, burns his body for harvesting cassava

According to Pulse.ng, Chief Akpan Aniekan, and the council chairman, Sylvester Akpan filed a complaint to the police, hence the arrest of Uko.

Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon told journalists that the suspect, after killing his son and burning his corpse, tried to hide the crime by going further to dump it in a pit toilet in his compound.

“One Chief Akpan Aniekan, the village head of Ebe Ikpe village in the company of one Sylvester Akpan, the village council chairman reported that one Innocent Uko of Ebe Ikpe village in Essein Udim Local Government Area used a machete and killed his son, Boniface, aged 26 years, burnt the corpse and dumped the carcass of the deceased in an abandoned pit toilet in his compound to conceal the act.

“On the strength of the report, police operatives in Essien Udim Divisional Headquarters visited the scene. The deceased’s burnt corpse has been deposited at the morgue. The suspect was arrested and has confessed to killing the deceased, his son on the grounds of bad character and incessant harassment and embarrassment,” Pulse.ng quotes SP Macdon as having disclosed on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.