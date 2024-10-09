First-time thief steals crate of eggs, bags one month community service

The 25-year-old Ayobami, who was of no fixed address and docked on a one-count charge, however pleaded guilty to the charge. The Magistrate, Olasinmibo Sanusi-Zubair, ruled that he should go on a one-month community service and be released upon completion of the service thereafter.

Sanusi-Zubair noted that the convict was a first-time offender and the crate of eggs he stole had been recovered and given to the complainant, Bayo Adewale.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Oladejo Balogun, had told the court that Ayobami committed the offence on Thursday at about 1 pm at Moniya area of Ibadan.

