Fisheries Commission Director's official car snatched at gunpoint

The incident has sparked concerns about insecurity among the neighbourhood's residents, with law enforcement officers being on red alert.

The victim had just gotten home when the attack took place, and the assailants pointed guns at him and ordered him to surrender, and he did.

The bandits made away with his Toyota Hilux double cabin Pickup, which had the registration plate GV 301-22.

A complaint was lodged with the Tamale Police Command and it has since launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the crime to retrieve the stolen vehicle and make them face the law.

The latest incident is just one of several armed robberies and carjackings that the Savannah Region has experienced in the past few years.

It is reminiscent of what happened to Salifu Adam Braimah, the former Savannah Regional Minister in July 2019, where a Toyota Hilux pickup was snatched at gunpoint by armed criminals.

