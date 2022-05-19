Ghanaian surgeon robbed while performing operation in hospital

The Ahanta West Health Director, Timothy Ofori, who confirmed the incident, said it happened on Thursday, May 19.

He said that Dr. Nana Brobbey, who doubles as the medical superintendent of the hospital, had an emergency to perform surgery. It was during the operation that the criminals decided to strike.

READ ALSO:

"He resides in the hospital, so around 1:00am he had a call for an emergency he needed to attend to.

"He quickly went to save the life of the patient. After performing the surgery successfully, he came back to his house and realized that his room has been ransacked by robbers. They made away with his laptop, mobile phones, and other personal belongings," Mr. Ofori narrated.

He revealed that Dr. Nana Brobbey has lost hope and may give up on the job because this is not the first time he has been robbed.

"This is the third time the doctor has been robbed. He looked traumatized when I met him this morning. He is not even in the mood to serve again. This is a man who has left his family to serve us here in the Ahanta West District, but look at what is happening to him," Ofori lamented.

The incident has been reported to the Ahanta West Police Command for investigation. ASP Valentine Akposu, the commander, said his outfit would go after the perpetrators.

In an earlier report, a heartbreaking video shows a man who had no place to sleep begging police officers profusely to throw him into their cells and fabricate whatever charge pleases them against him.

The Kenyan man, named Alex Omondi, told the officers that his house had been locked up by his landlord, so he was homeless.

According to him, although he had not committed any crime, he thought it prudent to approach the law enforcement agency for help because the "police motto is Service to All".

"I don't have a place to sleep. My house has been closed by the landlord. So, I am here because the police motto is Service to All," Omondi is heard pleading passionately to the police in a local dialect.

The poor man was so desperate that he told the police officers that they could decide whether to release him the following morning or take him to court for whatever charges they preferred.

When told that the police cells were meant only for criminals and not innocent people like him, he further begged the officers to help him either fabricate a charge against him or suggest a crime for him to commit, just so that he would be arrested and detained.

"Or is there a flag hoisted somewhere that I can lower so that you find something to arrest me for?" Omondi asked the officers, as translated by tuko.co.ke.

Realising that the officers wouldn’t throw him, into the cells, the helpless man requested an empty desk to sit on.

What the video did not show is how the police officers eventually helped Omondi.