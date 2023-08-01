An Accra Circuit Court has now sentenced him to five years imprisonment after finding him guilty of causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing although he had initially denied the charges.
Ghanaian thief jailed five years after Apple AirPods helped police to arrest him
When 30-year-old Isaac Bortey Borteye stole an Apple AirPods and succeeded in fleeing, little did it occur to him that it had an embedded tracking device that could lead police to arrest him.
The unemployed who is now a convict, broke into the home of a pharmacist and stole cash and some personal belongings.
For causing unlawful damage, the court presided over by Isaac Addo sentenced Bortey to a two-year jail term, and for breaking into a building without permission and stealing, it gave him a five-year sentence, all of which will run simultaneously.
A report by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said prosecutors called two witnesses during the trial. David Bortey Bletcher, the complainant, is a pharmacist, according to the prosecution team, led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer.
The complainant and the accused, who is currently a prisoner, were both listed as Nungua residents by the prosecution.
According to the report, the complainant awoke on May 31, 2023, at around 4:00 am to find that a thief or thieve had broken into his room and fled with a variety of valuables.
The items were mentioned by the prosecution as follows: cash totalling GH3,000, 50 pounds sterling, a power bank, a calculator, an Apple phone charger, a pair of caveman watches worth GH600, and a wallet containing various gift cards and bank credit cards.
The plaintiff discovered that someone had broken the lock on the main door and entered his room, the prosecution claims.
It said that after filing a police report, investigators found the complainant's Apple Air Pods in the accused person's room.
The prosecution claimed that during a search of the defendant's room, a ring valued at GHC 2,905, or 50 pounds sterling, was found. Four Fiesta Vibe condoms with the batch number CN58901, just like some condoms in the complainant's room, were reportedly collected, according to the report.
According to the prosecution, Borteye took the police to a cemetery close to the Nungua Presbyterian Church where he dumped the complainant's wallet containing the identification cards.
