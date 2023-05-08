Ghanaian woman, 31, who helps people with sickle cell stabbed to death in the UK

Metropolitan Police confirmed the killing of the young founder of the Odette Foundation.

According to a report by the BBC, she was talking to her grandmother on the phone while on the way home after buying a birthday present for her mother. Then, unexpectedly, a man identified as Mohamed Nur approached from behind and attacked her a few metres away from home.

Pulse Ghana

Paramedics arrived on the scene of the incident and treated her but pronounced her dead.

The suspect was arrested and taken to court. He was been charged with murder and other offences connected to alleged stabbing attacks.

“Mr Nur, 33, is also accused of another count of possession of an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm to three people, last Saturday,” the BBC reports.

Croydon Magistrates’ Court remanded Nur in custody on Friday and he is expected to appear at the Old Bailey next week.