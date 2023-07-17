Ghanaians react as Akufo-Addo’s daughter makes phone call during national anthem (video)

She was captured in the video speaking on the phone right beside her 'no-nonsense' father while the national anthem was being sung after the emcee had asked the gathering to rise in honour of the anthem.

Some social media users say it smacks of double standard while others don't see anything wrong with it.

The video has sparked numerous reactions especially as it emerged following recent development in which President Akufo-Addo expressed unhappiness with Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, the chief of Mempeasem for failing to stand up while the national anthem was being played.

This particular incident occurred on Friday, June 9, 2023, a ceremony at the Green Ghana Day event held at the University of Ghana.

The footage showed Akufo-Addo furiously instructing the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to tell the traditional leader to stand up. His anger stemmed from the fact that everyone, including he the first gentleman of the land stood up in honour of the national anthem but the chief remained seated.

Subsequently, the chief issued a statement to apologise to the President and explained that his failure to stand up for the national anthem was due to ill health and the effect of a medication.