Girl pregnant after gang-raped by 3 men, nurse arrested for carrying out abortion

News Agency Of Nigeria

The security boss said all the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of due investigations.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan on Friday, the state Commandant, Augustine Padonu, said the victim was eventually impregnated and forced to carry out an abortion.

He said the suspects, ages 18, 19 and 43, conspired to commit the crime on different occasions in the Oranyan area of Ibadan in June.

The commandant said the oldest of the trio, a commercial driver, took the victim to an unlicenced nurse to carry out the abortion.

According to Padonu, the 23-year-old unlicensed nurse, who aborted the pregnancy, has also been apprehended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command also paraded a 19-year-old suspect for allegedly raping his boss’ nine-year-old daughter.

Other suspects paraded include three suspects, arrested for allegedly defrauding their victim of ₦17 million on the pretence of processing a Visa for him.

Following the incident, Padonu said the Tracking Unit of the command tracked and arrested a 42-year-old suspect, residing at Imota in Ikorodu.

He said the suspect and his two accomplices opened bank accounts in three different banks with the intent to defraud their victim.

NAN reports that another three suspects were paraded for defrauding a store owner to the tune of ₦738,670.00

