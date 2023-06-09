God, kill Kwaku Kwarteng for by-election and development projects in Obuasi – Residents pray

Their prayer follows the surprising development projects such as road constructions that were started in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region before a by-election was held there, and then a similar development ongoing at Assin North constituency in the Central Region.

In a video that is making the rounds online, the residents could be heard cheering in support of a woman as she speaks to the microphone, which suggests that she was speaking their mind.

In another report, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convenor for #FixTheCountry movement has asserted that some judges appointed to the Supreme Court only go there to secure their retirement plans and do not work up to expectation.

According to him, judges of the apex court of the land are the final authorities when it comes to jurisprudence, and are expected to do in-depth analyses and determinations of matters brought before them, but that has not been the case over the years.

In his view, the routine unanimity of the judges in determining most cases in recent times smacks of laziness and a sign that some of them prioritise their remuneration and retirement benefits over the actual work they are paid handsomely to do.

“You cannot be an Article 71 office Holder; receive a golden handshake of over 2 million cedis when you retire; continue to retire on your existing salary; then choose to be lazy when it’s time to work,” Barker-Vormawor wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

“Our Supreme Court’s unanimous decisions are routine and thus products of reckless laziness; not conviction.

This is what happens when people go to the Supreme Court to secure their retirement plans because SSNIT doesn’t pay.

“In all self-respecting democracies, unanimous decisions by the highest Court of the land are exceptional not the default. Unanimous decisions are rare and are intended to carry moral weight in critical and important cases such as Brown vrs Board of Education. Routine Unanimity impoverishes the law. Doesn’t enhance it!”