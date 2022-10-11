'Holy spirit-possessed' church members in kung fu fight on the pulpit (video)

The video, which was shared on Facebook by Channel 7 News, has gone viral and sparked numerous reactions.

While speaking in a local language, pastor Ng'ang'a is reported to have invoked the name of Jesus Christ, and suddenly, women of the church began showing signs of being possessed.

They then began to jump and fall on the pulpit before others also jumped from among the congregation to join them. Some men too joined, and then they all began to wrestle with one another while the pastor ran commentary.

The video captured one of the male congregants displaying his kung fu skills before jumping onto the pulpit to do the wrestling.

The entire development appears to have been choreographed and the congregants only acted out the roles assigned to them in an orderly manner.

At the end of the video, the man of God asked the congregation to praise Jesus.

Most social media users have doubted the genuineness of the exercise, while others say you need to have encountered the Holy Spirit before to know how it operates.

Reacting to the video, one Mary Christine Asusah wrote: "We should be having church drama festivals events, not just schools seems members have taken their acting skills to churches."

James Lukindo said: "That's Drama of miracles only in churches, if for real they heal and cast demons why don't they go to hospitals where people are suffering?"

Edson Bukenya: "Africa is full of comedy, may God intervene!"

Mboya Denis: "So where is the chaos? all I see is a well-choreographed play with the main actors doing what they were trained to do. Congratulations pastor nganga."

But Mohamed Hussein Saadad has a different opinion. He said: "In my experience, if you believe you're healed then you're healed already, it has got nothing to do with miracles or pastor Nganga."

Meanwhile, in Ghana, on Monday, October 10, an Accra Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah remanded Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, into lawful custody for the next three days.

Nana Agradaa was arrested following allegations of a money-doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

This comes on the back of a viral video on social media of victims recounting their losses.

A statement issued by the police said: ”Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation.”