How Ghanaian pastor prophesied Queen Elizabeth’s death 3 times this year (video)

In a video uploaded to the church’s YouTube page on September 8, the very day on which the queen’s death hit the world, all the various times the man of God prophesied about the passing of the queen have been catalogued.

According to a narrator, Prophet Amoateng first pronounced the doom prophesy during one of the church’s programmes dubbed the “Prophetic Masterclass”.

The man of God is heard asking that the world prays for the revered queen because God had revealed things to him about her that were inauspicious. This was before the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth held a Platinum Jubilee in June this year to mark the queen’s 70-year reign.

In that prophecy, Prophet Amoateng is heard saying that there would be a massive celebration in the UK which would be followed by the news, hence the need to pray for the queen.

“…the queen of England, because there will be a celebration and the whole celebration, will turn black…,” he predicted.

Then, again, on June 13, 2022, the man of God repeated the prophecy, further reiterating the call for prayers to avert anything bad happening to the now-deceased queen.

It appears the message kept coming to the prophet as the day of the queen’s death was beckoning. On August 14, during another programme christened “Home at Home service”, Prophet Amoateng reechoed the doom prophesy.

Then, in less than one month, it all came to pass. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, after 70 years of reigning as queen.