Husband in critical condition after wife cuts his penis with razor blade

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

ASP Aliyu did not reveal the name of the victim, except to say that he was in a critical condition receiving medical treatment at Malumfashi General Hospital.

“I told you, we are making an investigation into the matter.

“She is a bride of over 30 years of age, maybe she took a long time before she marry, or it is not her first marriage.

“I don’t have much details, we will find out all these in our investigations,” NAN quotes the police boss as having said.

He added that the suspect would be charged with the offence and taken to court to answer for her alleged crime.

It is not clear what triggered the attack.

Relatedly, police in Cape Coast have arrested the Adisadel College student who was filmed assaulting his colleague. He has been granted bail and is expected to appear before a court on Friday, July 28 to answer for his widely condemned action.

He was arrested on Wednesday, July 26 and cautioned with causing harm and assault, and then released to the school’s Headmaster to be produced in court on Friday.

The now-suspect was captured in viral footage subjecting another student to a heartbreaking assault. He held the victim by the neck using his inner arm, leaving him helpless before hitting his face against a hard wooden bed in their dormitory. The victim's face swelled up instantly.

Later, the school authorities suspended both the victim and his assailant, a development that got Ghanaians furious as it didn’t make sense why the victim should be punished on top of the violence inflicted on him.

Following the intervention of the Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders, the suspect is facing the law, while the victim has been recalled from his suspension, and is currently undergoing medical treatment. The school has assigned a psychologist to provide him with the necessary support and counselling to enable him to come over the trauma.

The assault happened on June 30, but the school authorities said the students hid it from them until recently.

