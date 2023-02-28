‘I voted for Akufo-Addo but I’ve regretted’ – Senior pastor cries, says ‘I’m tired’ [Video]

He was preaching to his congregation members when he poured out his heart and registered his displeasure about the state of Ghana’s affairs, saying he is disappointed in Akufo-Addo and his government.

In a video that was uploaded to social media, Rev. Dr Nortey bemoaned the intransigence of President Akufo-Addo and his refusal to heed the overwhelming calls for a downsizing of his government while misapplication of the country’s resources continues, among other cankers that have befallen the nation under his regime.

He went further to speak bout the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme and how it has crippled efforts to convince people to cultivate a saving culture. He also recalled how a certain wealthy man whose life investments were locked up due to the DDEP and he had to beg for help to buy fuel.

Dr Nortey urged Christians to ready themselves to venture into politics not to continue with the status quo, but to cause a positive change.

