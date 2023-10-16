I’ll reshuffle my ministers every 2 months if I become President – Kennedy Agyapong

According to him, allowing ministers to occupy their portfolios for long, they become complacent, and arrogant and do unacceptable things with impunity.

He was asked about his opinion on reports of an impending reshuffle by President Akufo-Add, and he said he was all for the move because it would make ministers sit up and perform effectively.

Agyapong said that instead of waiting for three to four years to carry out a reshuffle of his ministers, he would do it as regularly as two months, adding that any appointee who embezzles state resources would also not go scot-free in his administration.

He went on further to condemn the UTV invasion by some thugs of the governing party, saying the incident puts the NPP in a bad light and casts a slur on its acclaimed democratic principles.

Meanwhile, the Achimota Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced the 16 culprits to a fine of 200 penalty units each.

They were charged with being on the premises for unlawful purposes and arraigned before the court on October 16, 2023. They pleaded guilty to the charges and were subsequently convicted by the court.

200 penalty units translate to an estimated GHc2,400 each in legal terms.

The irate youth delayed the airing of the popular show – United Showbiz – saying A Plus, real name Kwame Obeng Asare, who is a regular pundit on the show, has shown gross disrespect to the NPP by tearing apart on set a letter from the party raising concerns about the show.

According to the youth, the programme has become political.

The leader of the group that invaded the studio on Saturday evening, October 7, 2023, said they want the popular highlife singer, A-Plus, to apologize for his actions on air.

The police intervened and arrested 16 of the thugs.

It later emerged that they were led by the Klottey Korle Youth Organizer of the NPP, under the orders of Ernest Owusu Bempah, a Deputy Director of Communications and other leading figures of the party.

