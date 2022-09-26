RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

I’m still single and searching - 70-year-old virgin cries (video)

Andreas Kamasah

An elderly woman has lamented being single and still searching because she rejected many men in the name of sacrificing her life to give her siblings a good education before getting married.

I’m still single and searching - 70-year-old virgin who sacrificed her life for siblings
I’m still single and searching - 70-year-old virgin who sacrificed her life for siblings

The Congolese woman identified as Alphonsine Tawara disclosed this in an interview with AfriMax.

Recommended articles

She explained that she was the only one who was taking care of her siblings, so she wanted them to graduate and have a better life before deciding to settle down with any man.

“The reason I am still single is that I haven't found the right man for me. But when I was still a young girl, several men were chasing after me. I dated several, but I refused to get married before my siblings graduated because I was the one who was taking care of them. Men would approach me for marriage and I would tell them no because I wanted to educate my siblings first, then marry later,” she said.

Unfortunately, age has caught up with her, and now that she is ready to marry, men are not coming her way.

READ ALSO: Policeman sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting football fan to death

"If I get a husband, I would get married. I'm ready to be a wife and move in together with my husband,” Alphonsine said.

Although she has no child of her own, Alphonsine, who was a teacher and taught mostly in Catholic mission schools sees the pupils she has taught as her children.

“I have no biological child, but I am a mother of many - the children I have taught,” she said.

In an earlier report, a 56-year-old woman with a disability, identified as Alvera Uwitonze turned down many men when she was young, but now men are asking her to pay them before they can have a relationship with her.

Her fear at the time was that the men were just interested in taking advantage of her situation to use and dump her.

She feared that with her condition, if she got pregnant and the man responsible ran away or denied responsibility, she would suffer alone with the pregnancy and have to cater for the child single-handedly.

Now that she is interested in men, they keep telling her that her time has passed and that they want younger and able-bodied women to marry.

"They used to come here and ask if they could marry me, and I refused them all. I was afraid a man would come and get me pregnant, then leave me and the child for someone else," Alvera recounted in an interview with Afrimax TV.

The elderly spinster, who said she had never had a man, expressed regret for not giving them a chance when they were chasing after her.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Georgina Asor Botchwey’s dead body exhumed

Chief’s son collapses as police exhume trainee nurse’s body from father’s house

Woman dies pursuing her husband in Calabar

Woman crashes to death while pursuing cheating husband

Victim escapes kidnap attempt

Ghanaian student escapes from kidnappers who kept him in cemetery [Video]

Oludare Alaba

Frustrated jobless man storms university to return his degree for a refund