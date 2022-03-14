‘Is it wrong to go all out for your woman?’ – Man asks after painful heartbreak

He disclosed that this is the third time I have been jilted, so he wants to learn to be stingy because women have been taking advantage of his generosity.

"Please, how do I become stingy because my generosity is killing me?

"I have been dating this girl for almost two years, and I make sure I change her underwear every month and change her wardrobe every four months. She is working so I bought her Kia picanto to make her movement easier even to the point I rented a single self-contained contain so she can have her privacy.

"Just this week I went to look for her and she is no where to be found, I called her line and she wasn't picking, I went to her work place and she's not willing to see me.

"One of her friends sent me my girlfriends SAVE THE DATE with another man.

"Please help me Because this is the third time I have been jilted.

"Is it wrong to love?

"Is it wrong to care for the one you love?

"Is it wrong to go all out for your woman?

"Is it wrong to be generous?

"I don't need any of those things I got for her but please how do I say I don't have in my next relationship," he wrote on Tell It All.

His story has sparked numerous reactions, with many people consoling him while entreating him not to stop being good to women, but rather to be careful about the kind of women he enters into a relationship with.

According to them, the women he has been dating have only been interested in his money.

Some women even cried about how there are good and faithful women out there who are desperately looking for good men, while others get the opportunity and abuse it.