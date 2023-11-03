ADVERTISEMENT
It’s time for illiterates to govern Ghana; the intellectuals are killing us - Kyiri Abosom

Andreas Kamasah

Leader and Founder of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, Christian Kwabena Andrews aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom has said that the time has come for illiterates to govern Ghana because the elites have failed the country.

Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom
According to the leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), even though the majority of the people appointed by the late President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah were not elites, they were nevertheless able to build important developmental projects like the Akosombo Dam.

Kyiri Abosom was speaking in an interview with Kasapa FM when he made the assertion.

“With the state of the nation, it is time that opportunity is given to excuse me to say ‘illiterates’ to develop the nation. If you allow the intellectuals to rule the nation, they don’t have a vision so they will destroy the country. In the olden days when the jungles went to war, they picked people from the Ashanti and those were people who had not been educated before. Because they [illiterates] had common sense, they were able to fight for Britain,” he said.

“When Kwame Nkrumah was the president, most of his appointees were not professors or lawyers, they were people with less educational background. Those people were able to bring the Akosombo dam and other factories that we have in the country. Ask yourself when Busia became president how he performed? He failed the nation likewise President Akufo-Addo’s father who was a lawyer,” he added.

Kyiri Abosom was the presidential candidate for GUM in the 2020 elections and is hoping to participate in the 2024 one too.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

