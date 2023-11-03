It’s time for illiterates to govern Ghana; the intellectuals are killing us - Kyiri Abosom

Kyiri Abosom was speaking in an interview with Kasapa FM when he made the assertion.

“With the state of the nation, it is time that opportunity is given to excuse me to say ‘illiterates’ to develop the nation. If you allow the intellectuals to rule the nation, they don’t have a vision so they will destroy the country. In the olden days when the jungles went to war, they picked people from the Ashanti and those were people who had not been educated before. Because they [illiterates] had common sense, they were able to fight for Britain,” he said.

“When Kwame Nkrumah was the president, most of his appointees were not professors or lawyers, they were people with less educational background. Those people were able to bring the Akosombo dam and other factories that we have in the country. Ask yourself when Busia became president how he performed? He failed the nation likewise President Akufo-Addo’s father who was a lawyer,” he added.

