Jigawa woman pours petrol on her body, sets it on fire after husband divorced her

The incident, which happened last Thursday, was confirmed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu, in a statement in Dutse on Friday.

Shiisu said officers from the Guri Divisional Police Headquarters promptly responded to a report that the 40-year-old woman had poured petrol on her body, set it on fire and got burned beyond recognition.

“On Thursday, at about 0740 hours, the command received heartbreaking and pitiful news of an incident from Guri, which indicated that a 40-year-old woman at Garin Mallam village poured petrol on her body, set herself ablaze, and got burnt beyond recognition," he said.

She was reported to have carried out the suicide on the outskirts of the village.

“Following this report, a squad of officers from the Guri Divisional Police Headquarters raced to the scene and verified the incident.

”The officers took the charred body to the hospital and later released the corpse to the family for burial,” Shiisu added.

He explained that a preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased experienced depression a few months following her divorce from her husband.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmadu Abdullahi, advised people to always submit their affairs to Almighty Allah for a way out.

