Jobless Ghanaian man storms radio station with over GH¢100,000 found inside taxi

Rather than drawing the driver’s attention, he took the items as though they belonged to him and went straight to the media house to ask for an announcement to help the rightful owner pick them up.

In an interview with Adom FM, he explained that he didn’t trust the driver and that he thought he could falsely claim to know the owner of the items and then keep them to himself, so he secretly picked them up and headed to the radio station to do the needful.

When asked why he chose not to keep the items although he was unemployed and needed the money especially - which was huge enough to change his life, as some others would have done, he said his parents trained him and his siblings to live an upright life. He added that he would have returned the items even if the money involved was multiples of what he found because once the items did not belong to him, it wouldn’t sit well with his conscience to keep them.