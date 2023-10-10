Jobless Ghanaian man storms radio station with over GH¢100,000 found inside taxi

According to him, he boarded the taxicab from the Mobil fuel station at Nima to Abossey Okai, all in Accra, when he spotted the tempting bundles of cash and the other items that he suspected another passenger might have left in the car.
A Ghanaian unemployed man has warmed many hearts and has been receiving accolades from left, right and centre after taking over GH¢100,000, a key, and an ID card he found in the backseat of a taxi to Accra-based Adom FM to help locate the owner of the missing items.
Rather than drawing the driver’s attention, he took the items as though they belonged to him and went straight to the media house to ask for an announcement to help the rightful owner pick them up.
In an interview with Adom FM, he explained that he didn’t trust the driver and that he thought he could falsely claim to know the owner of the items and then keep them to himself, so he secretly picked them up and headed to the radio station to do the needful.
When asked why he chose not to keep the items although he was unemployed and needed the money especially - which was huge enough to change his life, as some others would have done, he said his parents trained him and his siblings to live an upright life. He added that he would have returned the items even if the money involved was multiples of what he found because once the items did not belong to him, it wouldn’t sit well with his conscience to keep them.
The praiseworthy development has been a subject of interesting conversations on social media, with many Ghanaians applauding the honest man, saying he is one of the few quintessential people alive. Some people have also admitted that they would have done otherwise if they were in the man’s position.
