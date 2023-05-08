Landlord’s son butchers tenant’s little son to death

According to citinewsroom.com, the deceased’s father and sister who suffered life-threatening injuries were on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred at Adankwame within the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region on Friday, 5th May 2023.

Witnesses to the tragic incident are reported as saying that the father of the deceased, identified as Obed Asamoah had returned from work when his now-deceased son, also identified as Samuel Amo, rushed to welcome him.

As Mr Asamoah carried his little boy and headed into his room, the machete-wielding suspect allegedly confronted and started inflicting machete wounds on them.

The toddler’s sister who rushed to the scene found her father and little brother lying helplessly in a pool of their blood before the suspect attacked her addition.

Asamoah and his two children were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but the little boy was pronounced dead on arrival.

Janet Owusuwaa, mother of the deceased whose husband and daughter are said to be receiving treatment at the hospital recounted the traumatic incident.

“He butchered my son and my husband. He also attacked my daughter who attempted to save my son. We then had to run away. All three persons have been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The toddler who is one year and four months old has however died,” citinewsroom.com quotes her as saying.

