ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Landlord’s son butchers tenant’s little son to death

Andreas Kamasah

Police have arrested the son of a landlord who butchered a tenant’s son to death while inflicting severe wounds on others.

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song
Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song

Reports say the suspect, identified only as Emmanuel, attacked the innocent toddler with a machete after he had an argument with the child’s father who is a tenant in their house.

Recommended articles

According to citinewsroom.com, the deceased’s father and sister who suffered life-threatening injuries were on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred at Adankwame within the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region on Friday, 5th May 2023.

Witnesses to the tragic incident are reported as saying that the father of the deceased, identified as Obed Asamoah had returned from work when his now-deceased son, also identified as Samuel Amo, rushed to welcome him.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Mr Asamoah carried his little boy and headed into his room, the machete-wielding suspect allegedly confronted and started inflicting machete wounds on them.

The toddler’s sister who rushed to the scene found her father and little brother lying helplessly in a pool of their blood before the suspect attacked her addition.

Asamoah and his two children were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but the little boy was pronounced dead on arrival.

Janet Owusuwaa, mother of the deceased whose husband and daughter are said to be receiving treatment at the hospital recounted the traumatic incident.

“He butchered my son and my husband. He also attacked my daughter who attempted to save my son. We then had to run away. All three persons have been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The toddler who is one year and four months old has however died,” citinewsroom.com quotes her as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, police investigation has begun into the incident.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men. [canadianlegalsystem]

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Ghanaian spare parts dealer’s ultra-modern hospital shock Gabby Otchere-Darko

Ghanaian spare parts dealer’s ultra-modern hospital leaves Gabby Otchere-Darko in shock

Don’t drive expensive cars and come to poor pastor for God’s blessing – Archbishop warns

You can’t drive expensive cars and come to a poor pastor for God’s blessing – Archbishop

Uganda minister’s bodyguard shoots him to death, turns gun on himself

Uganda minister’s bodyguard shoots him to death and shoots himself