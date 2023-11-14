‘Leave me alone’ - Prez Ruto screams at bodyguards for trying to save him from falling [Video]

During Kenya’s tree-planting holiday, the president was in Makueni County to preside over the activity and boost the morale of the citizens.

While he was planting a tree, Ruto almost fell after slipping into the hole he was planting the tree in, but he quickly regained his balance.

His bodyguards who quickly rushed to save him are heard in the video saying “sorry” repeatedly. But Ruto, after regaining his composure successfully, felt his men were being unnecessarily alarmist and screamed “leave me alone”, sparking an uncontrollable laughter as the unsolicited helpers moved backwards.

To encourage citizens to plant 100 million trees nationwide, the Kenyan government proclaimed Monday a public holiday.

President William Ruto has pledged to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 to increase Kenya's forest cover in the wake of the worst drought to hit the East African country in forty years.

Not even a heavy rain could stop families, students, and civil personnel from gathering to plant trees on Monday across the country.