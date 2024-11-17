ADVERTISEMENT
Man breaks down in grief as he mourns wife and two children drowned in Owabi River

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

Atwima Koforidua in the Ashanti Region was engulfed in sorrow as the community came together to mourn the tragic loss of Helena Yasan and her two daughters, who died when their car was swept into the Owabi River.

Helena's husband, Emmanuel Yasan, was overwhelmed with grief as he bid a final, heartbreaking farewell to his family. In a poignant moment captured on video and widely shared on social media, Emmanuel, surrounded by friends and family, was seen sobbing uncontrollably on 17th November 2024.

The atmosphere at the funeral was thick with sorrow, with many mourners visibly shaken by the tragedy. One individual in the crowd was seen openly weeping, reflecting the deep pain shared by all who had gathered to pay their respects.

Emmanuel had previously described the tragic events of the day he lost his family in a video posted on Angel FM on 30th October 2024. He explained that the incident occurred just before he had last seen his wife and children that morning.

"I called my wife, but she didn’t answer. I thought her phone had died because of the blackout the night before. When I went to the children’s school and didn’t find them there, I returned to the river where the car had gone off. That’s when I realised it was her car," he recalled, his voice filled with emotion.

For him, the devastating moment when his family was finally pulled lifeless from the water is a memory that will stay with him forever.

Reports suggest that the rescue efforts were delayed due to the high water levels, and traditional rites had to be performed before the vehicle could be safely retrieved.

