Man cries as he's taken from courtroom to serve life sentence for killing Okada rider (video)

The now-convict stabbed the deceased in Oduman, close to Amasaman, in the Greater Accra Region with a broken bottle, leading to his death.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reports that both the deceased and the Tetteh, a factory worker lived in Oduman, which is close to Amasaman in Accra before he committed the heinous crime.

Below are the details of how Tetteh killed Patrick Gyasi, as reported by GNA:

On June 16, 2017, the deceased stopped at a place known as Otumfour Spot at Oduman.

The prosecution said while at the spot, the convict and one Taller also visited the spot around 2300 hours and accosted the deceased with words; “the other day while I was beating my child you insulted me and today you are here now.”

The prosecution said the deceased responded that he had no issue with the convict.

Afterwards, the convict fetched a fried yam seller’s log and attempted to hit Gyasi (deceased).

One Taller, the Prosecution said overpowered Tetteh took away the log and separated the deceased and the accused.

The prosecution said Tetteh then went home and brought a bottle which he hid in his pocket. On his return and without any provocation, Tetteh hit the head of Gyasi (deceased) and stabbed him in the neck and arm with the broken bottle.

The prosecution said Gyasi bled immensely and was rushed to the Oduman Health Centre but was transferred to the Amasaman Government Hospital, where he died.

On June 21, 2017, the Prosecutor said Tetteh ran away to his girlfriend at Asuboi in the Eastern Region, where he was nabbed.