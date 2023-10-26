Man arrested for killing girlfriend, harvesting her genitals

According to Sabi Radio, which shared the heart-wrenching footage, the deceased was a student of the country’s Port Harcourt University.

A poster attached to the social media post by the media outlet indicates that the lady had gone missing and efforts were being made to locate her before her dead body was found in his boyfriend’s possession.

Before she went missing, the beautiful lady was reportedly doing her internship at Prestige Specialist Hospital, 13 Umuechem Street, Dline Port Harcourt.

“Ritualist man his kills Uniport girlfriend and cuts off her private members, gets caught by state security while trying to dispose her body,” Sabi Radio wrote on its X page to caption the footage, with a heartbreak emoji.

Meanwhile, in another report, police in the Central Region have launched a manhunt for a 21-year-old man who has vanished into thin air after defiling his 13-year-old cousin, leaving her brutally injured.

According to UTV’s Aboagye Dacosta, the unfortunate incident occurred at Twifo Pewodie. He reports that the mother of the victim had gone to the market on the fateful day when her daughter was assaulted in her absence.

The mother of the victim, simply identified as Mama Esther is reported as saying that while in the market at Twifo Praso, it rained heavily, so she returned home later than usual, only to meet her teenage girl limping. When she interrogated her, the victim said she had been wounded by a piece of wood.

However, it later came to light that the son of Mama Esther’s late sister, identified as Alex, popularly known as Wale, who has been living with her had sexually abused his cousin.

The suspect, while it was raining, sent the victim into their room to reach for his mobile phone. As soon as she entered the room, he followed secretly, grabbed and pinned her to the ground, and covered her mouth with clothes to stifle her screams before defiling her forcibly.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she was admitted for two days before she was discharged. It was discovered that she had lost as much blood as a pregnant woman would do during childbirth.