Man who slaughtered girlfriend to death with axe over 'cheating' jailed for 40 years

Justice Reuben Githinji, who presided over the court, declared that Kinuthia had deliberately orchestrated the murder of Wangeci by acquiring an axe for that specific intent. The judge emphasized that the prosecution had unequivocally demonstrated that Kinuthia, who killed his supposed lover in plain view during daylight, had a premeditated intention to tragically terminate her life.

Furthermore, the judge dismissed the accused's assertions of a sexual relationship with the deceased, citing a lack of evidence to support such claims. “Text messages submitted did not prove that the accused was in a relationship, and he did not also provide any evidence of a sexual relationship,” TUKO.co.ke quotes Justice Githinji as saying.

The convict, who was detained at the Eldoret GK prison, monitored the proceedings remotely as the judge delivered his ruling virtually.

Relatedly, a 45-year-old farmer, Abubakari Numburu, who called the District Chief Executive of Chereponi in the North East Region on the phone to threaten him with death, has been jailed for five years. The Northern Region's Yendi Circuit court considered his conduct a violation of section 75 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29 and jailed him following his guilty plea.

The prosecution, led by D/C/Inspector Nicodemus York, detailed how Numburu, a farmer residing in Kwame Nansoni, had placed a menacing call to Nashiru Zuwera Muda on November 20, 2023, threatening, “I will kill you if you dare enter Chereponi.” The alarmed complainant didn’t want to wait for the now-convict to back his death threat with action. He promptly reported the matter to Chereponi police, who, with the assistance of National Security, apprehended Numburu.