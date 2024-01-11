According to a report by Onuaonline.com, the incident occurred during a sitting of the NPP parliamentary primaries vetting committee last week. Wontumi, without provocation, reportedly declared his intention to challenge the Asantehene, stating, "I have built my own kingdom, I have my own police and military, and I will speak my mind to Otumfuo if I disagree on an issue with him."
Manhyia Palace summons Wontumi for challenging Otumfuo's authority
The Manhyia Palace has reportedly issued a summons to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi over allegedly challenging the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The report highlighted the presence of NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, who chaired the vetting committee during the incident. Additionally, Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah who was also present at the said meeting, expressed his dissatisfaction with Wontumi's statements, reportedly stating, "For you to even say those words in my presence is unacceptable, and I’m not happy about your weird and disrespectful behaviour."
In response to the alleged challenge to the Asantehene's authority, the Asanteman Traditional Council has purportedly written to the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua. The letter seeks to facilitate Chairman Wontumi's appearance at the Manhyia Palace to explain his comments and address the perceived disrespect towards Otumfuo.
This incident has sparked concerns within both political and traditional circles, as stakeholders await Chairman Wontumi's response and the outcome of his meeting with the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace. The developments are closely monitored for further updates.
