My father sexually abused and impregnated me, we have a son - 17-year-old Esther

Some neighbours who were familiar with the issues surrounding how Esther's mother left, explained to the teenager subsequently that her father had mistreated her mother, forcing her to flee.

In an interview with Afrimax English, she recounted how her estranged mother, had left a note for her, stating that she would come back to take her away, but she never did. She was informed that after her mother left, her (Esther) father supposedly succeeded in killing her secretly.

Because she had no mother and was young, her father sexually exploited her many times as she was helpless and didn’t know who to talk to. When Esther became pregnant and gave birth to a boy she was advised to leave her father's house to prevent being killed due to his unusual behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

She managed to report her father’s conduct to law enforcement authorities but before they could take him into custody, he had learned of the scheme and escaped. He took Esther's ID card with him when he fled, which, for reasons known to him alone, he later used to have her declared dead while he was hiding.

The teenager is without her son because her father gave his current wife (Esther’s stepmother) instructions to take custody of the child. People close to the boy informed Esther that he wasn't receiving the best care while under her stepmother's care.