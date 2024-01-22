My husband canes me like a child - Divorce-seeking hairdresser tells court

During the divorce petition, Nnenna Osu recounted a distressing tale of physical abuse. "My husband always beats me whenever we have a little misunderstanding. He uses a cane to beat me like a child, leaving lots of bruises on my body," she revealed, prompting her decision to seek separation from her spouse.

Adding to the grievances, Nnenna disclosed that her husband, Frank, borrowed a substantial sum of N350,000 from her, promising to repay the loan. However, he failed to fulfil this commitment. Instead, he allegedly left the country, leaving Nnenna and their children in a state of financial distress.

“My husband collected my money and traveled out of the country, leaving me and our children helpless. When I called him, he said I should move on with my life. That he has found a better wife over there, and that he has moved on," Nnenna lamented in her petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Requesting the court's intervention, Nnenna pleaded for custody of their children and sought the dissolution of the marriage. She also urged the court to order Frank to provide a monthly upkeep of N50,000, in addition to covering their school fees.

However, the respondent, Frank, was conspicuously absent during the court proceedings.