My 3 kids are not his - Ghanaian wife angry as impotent hubby's side chick says she's pregnant

In a letter addressed to Citi FM/TV’s Sister Sister relationship show, she said her husband was a pilot who often travelled between Ghana and the UK. She added that she went through his phone and realized that the man was in a romantic relationship with another lady.

“The side chick is threatening my husband to send her abroad because he usually sends the kids and me for holidays abroad. She says if he refuses her request, she will tell me about the pregnancy and my husband is trying to calm her down because he doesn't want me to know he has a girlfriend. The truth is that the baby doesn't belong to my husband. How do I know this? Hmm.

“My husband can't father a child but he doesn’t know. After two years of marriage, there was no sign of pregnancy. We went for tests and that’s where I found out that he was shooting blanks. I knew that the news would break him so I begged the doctor who was my friend that he shouldn’t tell him the truth. I’m not proud about this but I started cheating with my side boo who doubles as my ex. Hence, the three children belong to him,” the anonymous woman wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her reason for the letter was that she wanted to confront the husband’s side chick and save him from being scammed. But her fear was that in doing so, she might end up blowing her own cover.

“This side chick is trying to give another man's pregnancy to my husband. I want to put her in her place without implicating myself. If I keep quiet, she will drain my husband,” she said. “How do I handle this?”