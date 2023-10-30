ADVERTISEMENT
My 3 kids are not his - Ghanaian wife angry as impotent hubby's side chick says she's pregnant

A Ghanaian woman has disclosed that while her husband’s side chick has been blackmailing him with pregnancy, she alone knows that the man is impotent, for which reason she was even compelled to cheat and have three children with her ex-lover.

File photo: Confused woman
File photo: Confused woman

According to her, the said side chick has been threatening the man that she would reveal to his wife that he impregnated her unless he takes her abroad.

In a letter addressed to Citi FM/TV’s Sister Sister relationship show, she said her husband was a pilot who often travelled between Ghana and the UK. She added that she went through his phone and realized that the man was in a romantic relationship with another lady.

“The side chick is threatening my husband to send her abroad because he usually sends the kids and me for holidays abroad. She says if he refuses her request, she will tell me about the pregnancy and my husband is trying to calm her down because he doesn't want me to know he has a girlfriend. The truth is that the baby doesn't belong to my husband. How do I know this? Hmm.

“My husband can't father a child but he doesn’t know. After two years of marriage, there was no sign of pregnancy. We went for tests and that’s where I found out that he was shooting blanks. I knew that the news would break him so I begged the doctor who was my friend that he shouldn’t tell him the truth. I’m not proud about this but I started cheating with my side boo who doubles as my ex. Hence, the three children belong to him,” the anonymous woman wrote.

Her reason for the letter was that she wanted to confront the husband’s side chick and save him from being scammed. But her fear was that in doing so, she might end up blowing her own cover.

“This side chick is trying to give another man's pregnancy to my husband. I want to put her in her place without implicating myself. If I keep quiet, she will drain my husband,” she said. “How do I handle this?”

Her letter got many Ghanaians reacting, with many questioning her audacity to want to fight another woman for what she is equally guilty of.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

