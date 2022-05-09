My penis fell off and I put it in dustbin – 47-year-old father tells traumatic story

He developed a long-term perineum infection between the scrotum and anus in 2014.

The infection caused "tennis ball" sized boil which later "swelled up and popped" before turning into a sepsis – a life-threatening reaction to an infection.

Recounting his ordeal, Malcolm said: "My toes started going black, my penis started going black. I went to the toilet and it fell off."

Imagine how traumatic and scary it would be to see your manhood fall to the ground. Well, Malcolm mustered the courage to pick up the detached penis and dump it in a dustbin.

"Because I had been through the devastation of knowing I was going to lose it, I just picked it up and put it in the bin," he disclosed, as quoted by mirror.co.uk.

When he sought medical treatment, doctors told Malcom that they had nothing to do except to roll up the short stump-like "like a sausage roll".

He lost hope, got depressed and resorted to alcoholism because he saw himself as a "shadow of a man".

Fortunately, Malcom heard about Professor David Ralph, an expert in phallus construction at London’s University College Hospital.

The man described as the "penis master" reportedly created a penis using flesh from Malcolm’s arm.

The news outlet added that Malcom was initially due to undergo the surgery to fix the penis for him in 2015, but due to a lack of oxygen in his blood, it was grafted to his arm.

However, finally, he has his ‘joystick’ fixed.

"Can you imagine six years of your life with a penis swinging on your arm? It’s been a nightmare, but it’s gone now — the little bugger," he said in an expression of relief.

"It was a nine-hour op. The first thing I did was look down and I was like, ‘Oh my days. They got it this time’.

"I feel like a real man again."