Cultists kidnap pastor’s wife, gang-rape her to death for allegedly gossiping about them

The unfortunate incident occurred at Abarikpo community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Pulse.ng reports that the cult members allegedly belonged to the Iceland cult and were said to have abducted the woman and wife of a pastor in the wee hours of the fateful day, and reportedly gang-raped her to death a few hours later.

The deceased’s lifeless body was, however, found at about 10 am in the community with multiple injuries and blood stains on her private parts, the news website said.

Recounting the incident, pastor Steward said: “She gave birth to three children, one is late. My daughter is seven, while the little one, a boy, is three years old.

“One boy, Sunday, a cultist, claimed he slaughtered my wife because she gossiped and spoke against him. That people told him my wife always spoke against him.

The man of God dispelled claims that he might be a cultist himself, partly the reason why his wife might have been subjected to the heartless torture that led to her death.

“I am not a cultist; I am an Assistant Pastor in charge of Evangelism in the Seventh Day Adventist Church Abarikpo. Everybody in my community knows I am not a cultist,” Steward said.