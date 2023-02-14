ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Police arrest pastor seen in viral video holding AK47 in fully-packed church auditorium

Andreas Kamasah

Police in Nigeria's Abuja State have arrested Pastor Uche Aigbe following a viral video which captured him preaching to his congregation members on Sunday while holding an AK47 assault rifle.

‘I came prepared’ – Pastor says as he preaches while holding AK47
‘I came prepared’ – Pastor says as he preaches while holding AK47

The presiding pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock was reportedly preaching a sermon about “spiritual weapons” and chose to wield such a dangerous gun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Following angry reactions with calls for his arrest, the Abuja-based branch of the church where the man of God engaged in the stunt apologized for his action, saying he “realises that even with the best of intentions, carrying a gun to illustrate his message was ill-advised and regrettable”.

However, that did not stop the country’s law enforcement agency from carrying out its mandate.

Aside from pastor Aigbe, a police officer who owned the gun in question has also been reportedly detained together with the church's head of security as investigations get underway.

READ ALSO: Jobless single father of 7 resorts to begging in the streets to make ends meet (video)

House on the Rock said it doesn’t support any form of violence and that it is “cooperating fully with the authorities as they carry out their investigations into this incident”.

In the video that got the popular man of God into trouble, he is seen flaunting the assault rifle while on the pulpit in the church auditorium.

“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared,” he said as the church members watched in confusion, wondering what exactly was happening.

At some points during the church service, he lifted the gun and pointed it upwards. Some Twitter users have been reacting to the footage, with many saying the pastor's conduct posed risk to the congregants who were seated to hear the word of God.

Some people have also raised questions about whether the gun in question was legally acquired and if the pastor was allowed by law to carry and flaunt it publicly.

Now it is clear that he was not licensed to carry the gun let alone display it so dangerously in an auditorium packed with worshippers.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fear griped TikToker as one of 2 lions she was walking with turned towards her

TikToker walking with 2 big lions freezes as one of them suddenly turns towards her (video)

Phone-pressing groom refuses to join bride in cutting wedding cake

Phone-pressing groom refuses to join bride in cutting wedding cake (video)

Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

Holy Bible

Church of England launches project to stop referring to God as ‘He’, ‘Him’ and ‘Our Father’