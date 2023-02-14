Police arrest pastor seen in viral video holding AK47 in fully-packed church auditorium

Following angry reactions with calls for his arrest, the Abuja-based branch of the church where the man of God engaged in the stunt apologized for his action, saying he “realises that even with the best of intentions, carrying a gun to illustrate his message was ill-advised and regrettable”.

However, that did not stop the country’s law enforcement agency from carrying out its mandate.

Aside from pastor Aigbe, a police officer who owned the gun in question has also been reportedly detained together with the church's head of security as investigations get underway.

House on the Rock said it doesn’t support any form of violence and that it is “cooperating fully with the authorities as they carry out their investigations into this incident”.

In the video that got the popular man of God into trouble, he is seen flaunting the assault rifle while on the pulpit in the church auditorium.

“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared,” he said as the church members watched in confusion, wondering what exactly was happening.

At some points during the church service, he lifted the gun and pointed it upwards. Some Twitter users have been reacting to the footage, with many saying the pastor's conduct posed risk to the congregants who were seated to hear the word of God.

Some people have also raised questions about whether the gun in question was legally acquired and if the pastor was allowed by law to carry and flaunt it publicly.