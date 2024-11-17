Nigerian man arrested for smuggling 50,000 tramadol pills from Ghana to Lagos

In addition to this seizure, the NDLEA also disrupted several other attempts to smuggle drugs within Nigeria and to European countries over the past week. “Attempts by drug syndicates to export large consignments of cocaine, methamphetamine, and opioids through Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, to the United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey, and Qatar have been thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,” the statement said.

The agency further disclosed: “A total of 13 parcels of cocaine, weighing 4.40kg, destined for the United Kingdom via Frankfurt on a Lufthansa Airlines flight, were intercepted by NDLEA officers at the export shed of Lagos airport on 5th November 2024. A businessman linked to the consignment, Ekeocha Anayo Nelson, was tracked and arrested on 8th November.”