Pastor says internet fraudsters will go to heaven because they're only emulating Jacob

During a fervent sermon delivered to his congregation, the pastor referenced Genesis Chapter 27, verses 1 to 40, where Jacob deceived his father Isaac and obtained his elder brother Esau's birthright with the help of their mother, Rebekah. Drawing parallels between Jacob's actions and contemporary internet fraud, the pastor asserted that Jacob's deception marked the beginning of fraudulence, which has persisted through subsequent generations.

The pastor's sermon, delivered with conviction, garnered the enthusiastic endorsement of his congregants, who exclaimed "I believe" in response to his message. A video capturing the pastor's sermon has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread mixed reactions from users.

While some individuals expressed disagreement with the pastor's interpretation, criticizing him for allegedly tarnishing the reputation of Christianity, others acknowledged the thought-provoking nature of his message. Some users argued that the pastor's assertion held merit to some extent, highlighting the complex moral dilemmas inherent in biblical narratives and their relevance to contemporary ethical issues.

The pastor's remarks have reignited discussions surrounding the intersection of faith, morality, and modern-day practices, particularly in the context of technological advancements and evolving societal norms.

However, it is worth noting that in the same book of Genesis, Jacob famously offered his brother Esau a bowl of stew in exchange for his birthright, a deal which Essau himself agreed to out of hunger. The birthright, encompassing both position and inheritance, granted the firstborn son leadership of the family and judicial authority from his father.