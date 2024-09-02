ADVERTISEMENT
Police capture Rivers man named Honest for gang-raping 14-year-old girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect committed the crime with his brother who escaped.

Olatunji Disu, Commissioner of Police in Rivers [X.com]
SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command spokesperson, confirmed to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday that the suspect committed the crime with his brother, Okwukwe, who is currently at large. She said the arrest followed a report made by the victim’s mother to local vigilantes in the community.

“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for thorough investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olatunji Disu, has ordered a manhunt for the fleeing suspect and any other accomplices,” she confirmed.

Onuigba Aboy, a local vigilante, explained that the suspect was apprehended shortly after receiving a distress call.

“Upon arrival at the suspect’s home, we found Honest and Okwukwe assaulting the teenager.

“We immediately rescued her, but Okwukwe managed to escape during our attempt to take both brothers into custody.

“We then handed Honest over to the Egi Police Division in Obite for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he recounted.

