Police detain, interdict officer seen in viral video dragging suspect on the floor

“The Inspector-General of Police yesterday sent a team from the Ashanti North Regional Police Command to engage the victim's family.

He has also spoken to the victim’s mother via the telephone and assured her of a thorough investigation into the matter,” the police said in a statement on its social media channels on Friday, July 28, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatedly, in April this year, two other police officers No. 58741 G/Constable Isaac Boiatey and No.61963 G/Constable Evans Owusu were interdicted for failing to rescue their colleague who was under attack from civilians. They were referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for an investigation into their professional conduct.

It followed the arrest of six persons for attacking the said officer at the Wono Akotsosu snap checkpoint in the Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region on 7th April 2023.

Investigations disclosed that the suspects, Edward Boateng, Evans Addo, Yaw Kusi, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boateng, and Emmanuel Mensah, together with one other suspect who is currently on the run, pulled up in a taxi cab at the checkpoint.

The taxi which was overloaded with seven male adults caught the attention of one of the three Police officers who were on duty at the checkpoint. He, therefore, stopped them and requested to search the car. However, the suspects in an attempt to prevent the Police officer from checking the car pounced on him and violently attacked him.

A police reinforcement team that's responding to the incident succeeded in arresting six of the suspects and efforts are underway to get the last suspect arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT