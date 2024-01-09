The suspect is accused of disappearing with an amount of GH¢15,800 meant for the purchase of a burnt car part.
Police officer begs radio station for help after civilian scammed him of GH¢15,800
In a quest for justice, an officer from the Ghana Police Service has sought the assistance of a local radio station to unravel an alleged scam involving a car parts dealer, identified as Francis Nsiah.
The officer, who spoke on Sompa FM’s Sompa Nkomo programme, narrated the incident that unfolded in 2023. After a car he purchased caught fire, destroying crucial parts, he sought assistance from a civilian car parts dealer, Francis Nsiah, to import the necessary replacement from Dubai.
According to the officer, Nsiah initially presented himself as a reputable businessman importing spare parts from Dubai. On April 4, he claimed to have arrived in Dubai, providing the officer with a converted price of GH¢14,800 for the part and an additional charge of GH¢2,900. Nsiah proposed that the officer send the money through another individual, reducing the additional charge. Trusting the recommendation of his mechanic, the officer sent a total of GH¢15,800 to Nsiah, who allegedly confirmed the receipt of the payment.
"He sent me the person's number which I confirmed and he demanded that I add GH¢1,000 to the amount to make it GH¢15,800 to be added to his to send. I sent the money and he confirmed receipt of payment,” he narrated.
Assurances were made that the part would be shipped within three months. However, after waiting for the stipulated period, the officer discovered that he had been duped. Despite pursuing legal avenues and even involving the Enchi Magistrate Court, the officer has been unable to retrieve his money.
“I have done everything on part as a police officer without success. A friend told me that your programme could help me retrieve the money which is my I have come here,” the frustrated officer said.
In a live phone call to Sompa FM, the officer expressed his frustration and sought the help of the local radio station to shed light on the alleged scam. The case has taken a twist with the vendor who received the payment on behalf of Nsiah leading the officer and authorities to Nsiah's workshop around Glory Hill Hotel at Santasi Roundabout in Kumasi. However, upon reaching the location, Nsiah was not found, and the officer is now turning to the media for assistance in recovering his funds.
