Police on manhunt for 21-year-old man for allegedly defiling 13-year-old cousin

The mother of the victim, simply identified as Mama Esther is reported as saying that while in the market at Twifo Praso, it rained heavily, so she returned home later than usual, only to meet her teenage girl limping. When she interrogated her, the victim said she had been wounded by a piece of wood.

However, it later came to light that the son of Mama Esther’s late sister, identified as Alex, popularly known as Wale, who has been living with her had sexually abused his cousin.

The suspect, while it was raining, sent the victim into their room to reach for his mobile phone. As soon as she entered the room, he followed secretly, grabbed and pinned her to the ground, and covered her mouth with clothes to stifle her screams before defiling her forcibly.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted for two days before she was discharged. It was discovered that she had lost as much blood as a pregnant woman would do during childbirth.